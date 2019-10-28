The Master Gardeners at the Wright Environmental Education Center, 2661 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, will have an open garden on Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Master Gardener and Chattahoochee Nature Center docent Thea Powell will speak at 9:30 a.m. on "Winter Birding in Your Backyard." She will teach how to create a bird friendly winter garden with native plants, bird feeders and habitat tips.
Participants can also walk the trails, enjoy a picnic on the tables, inspect the invasive plants jail and check out the frog pond.
Parking is available at Chestnut Ridge Church, 2663 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, at the intersection of Johnson Ferry Road and Post Oak Tritt Road.
For more information, call 770-509-2718.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.