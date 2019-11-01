Each year on National Wreaths Across America Day, millions of Americans - a third of whom are children - come together to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom.
Each year, a new theme is chosen by the national organization to help local volunteers and supporters focus their messaging and outreach in the community. This year, the theme is “Everyone plays a part.”
In 2018, nearly 1.8 million veteran wreaths were placed on headstones at 1,640 participating cemeteries around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for freedom.
This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 14. At the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, visitors may place wreaths at the grave sites beginning at 11 a.m. and a short ceremony will follow at noon.
Wreaths Across America is also taking donations for wreaths. Cost is $15 per wreath or $30 for three.
Participants can donate at www.GAnationalcemetery.org or make checks payable to G.N.C. Advisory Council at Georgia National Cemetery Advisory Council, P.O. Box 1116, Woodstock, GA 30188.
For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.