Reflections of Trinity Thrift Store, 4037 Austell-Powder Springs Road in Powder Springs, will have the WorthPoint Treasure Hunt on Aug.31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants can join Worthpoint.com CEO Will Seippel and eBay Hall of Famer Danna Crawford for a free session on how to discover hidden treasures at flea markets, antique/thrift stores or in one's own home. The group will gather for a tutorial then explore the thrift store to hunt for treasures. Participants can also bring a canned good to support the venue's charity mission.
Advance online registration is required at www.worthpoint.com/treasurehunt.
