World of Illumination, the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, unveils its brand new holiday attraction on Friday.
The light show, called Candy Rush, is located in the parking lot of Six Flags White Water in Marietta and will run with nightly shows until Jan. 3.
Candy Rush features millions of colorful lights and hundreds of animated displays synchronized to Christmas music. This holiday spectacular showcases a 40-foot tall trio of candy canes, larger-than-life size sweets and treats, sugar plum fairies and a gingerbread village. A 500-foot long RGB LED tunnel also doubles as Santa’s magic portal and Christmas characters make an appearance throughout. Even Kris Kringle himself will be live on opening night to wave to those driving through the attraction.
World of Illumination’s event is one mile in length and takes about 30 minutes to drive through. It is also uniquely COVID-friendly, as visitors enjoy the show from the safety and comfort of their cars. Online reservations are also required, making the experience totally touchless and socially safe, while simultaneously controlling traffic to decrease waiting times.
Candy Rush is open daily, including holidays, from 6 to 10 p.m. Ticket prices start at $35 plus applicable taxes and fees per vehicle on weeknights and $45 plus taxes and fees per car on weekends and holidays. Tickets are available at https://tickets.worldofillumination.com. A portion of proceeds benefits the Make-A-Wish Georgia Foundation.
The company is also conducting a buy one, give one campaign this week, where every ticket purchased for its opening night show is matched with a ticket gifted to a first responder.
For more information, visit www.worldofillumination.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.