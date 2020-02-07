The WorkSource Cobb Mobile Career Center is returning to the Gritters Library, 880 Shaw Park Road in Marietta, on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A Resume Workshop program will be held at 11 a.m. inside the computer lab on wheels. The MCC offers free workforce and job skills development services and wi-fi.
Gritters Library manager Pamela Finley said she expects many Gritters area residents will welcome the MCC to the library.
The MCC will also visit the library on Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The MCC’s February schedule also includes late morning and early afternoon hours at public libraries and other locations across Cobb. Resume workshops are included on select dates.
For more information, visit www.worksourcecobb.org/news-events, www.cobbcat.org or call 770-528-2524.
