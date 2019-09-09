There will be two free workshops on the use of Census data for planning the future on Sept. 17 at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton.
The 10 a.m. session, "Using Census Data to Inform Communities," will be geared to leaders and volunteers of nonprofits, education, business, healthcare and faith communities.
The 1 p.m. workshop, "The 2020 Census and Your Community by the Numbers," is a presentation for the general public on how communities and organizations use Census data in decision-making.
Anh “Luke” Nguyen, a data dissemination specialist of the U.S. Census Bureau, will lead the workshops. He will discuss resources on community population, demographics and business data. The presentations will cover the importance of the Complete Count goal for the 2020 Census.
Census data impacts funding for education, healthcare, transportation, emergency services and social services. Census results are used to shape the boundaries for federal, state and local government elected representation.
For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org or call the library at 678-398-5828.
