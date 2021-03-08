The Art Place-Mountain View, 3330 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, has workshops available for adults, teens and students as young as three years old.
Workshops include Ballet Mini-Camp (3-6 years); Dance, Tumble and Cheer Mini-Camp (6-11 years); Broadway Jazz Teen Workshop (13-18); Broadway Bound Workshop (15 and older; for students with developmental disabilities); and Boogie and Jive Dance Workshop (40 and older).
To register, visit artplacemarietta.org. For more information, call 770-509-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.