Free in-person Workplace Readiness Training workshops, presented by the Tommy Nobis Center, will be offered Tuesdays, June 22 to Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta.
Presented in collaboration with the library’s Inclusive Services program, the employment workshops for adults ages 18 and up will cover interview skills, workplace professionalism and etiquette and media use/tech in the workplace. To determine eligibility and register for the workshops, contact the Tommy Nobis Center at 770-427-9000 or visit tommynobiscenter.org.
For more information, call the library at 770-528-2320.
