The City of Kennesaw’s free Outdoor Movie Series will kick-off on May 1 at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw with a showing of DC Films’ Wonder Woman 1984.
Rated PG-13, the film will be projected onto a giant inflatable screen after sun down.
While admission is free, Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is asking families to register online, as the field will be marked with large 10-foot by 10-foot family squares to ensure social distancing. Families are asked to keep their receipt - either print the receipt or have email confirmation - and stop by the Parks & Rec tent upon entry to the event. Staff will direct attendees to their designated spot.
The Outdoor Movie Series will continue with Paramount Pictures’ School of Rock, rated PG-13, to be shown at Depot Park on June 5 and the Series will conclude with Universal Pictures’ Trolls World Tour, rated PG, on July 24 at Swift-Cantrell Park.
New this year, the community has the opportunity to register for VIP seating and VIP Tents for the Series. Fifty VIP seats will be available for each movie. These are reserved and guaranteed for those that sign up. Chairs will provide front and center access to view the movie.
Chairs are $10 per chair, per movie with individual signups for each movie. Four VIP tents will be available. VIP tent registration includes a 10-foot by 10-foot tent installed by Parks & Rec staff, a six-foot table and six chairs.
To register for a square, visit https://rb.gy/hwypry. To register for a tent, visit https://rb.gy/jmbprb. To register for a chair, visit https://rb.gy/izrejl.
Titles are subject to change. Cancellations may occur due to weather conditions.
