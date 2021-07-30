The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marieta, will have Women's Self Defense on Aug. 19 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Sgt. Tracy Melton of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office will show participants how to be aware of one's surroundings, what to do if approached by a stranger, how to react if attaacked and what attackers target when choosing a victim.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
