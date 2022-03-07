March is Women's History Month and the Cobb County Libraries will celebrate with programs and events for all ages.
South Cobb Regional Library
The South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton, will have a Women's History Month Scavenger Hunt on March 8, March 10, March 12, March 15 and March 17. Participants can stop by the Children's Desk to learn about important women throughout history in a self-guided scavenger hunt. Find each one and return the scavenger hunt sheet to the Children’s Desk for a prize. Each week will feature a new group of women in the hunt. This program is recommended for ages 8 and up. For more information, call 678-398-5828.
The Stratton Library
The Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road SW in Marietta, will have Dr. Jennifer Priestly, Associate Dean of Graduate College at Kennesaw State University, as the guest speaker at Girls Who Code on March 12 at 2 p.m. Dr. Priestly directs the Center for Statistics and Analytical Services at Kennesaw State University. She will address the girls about careers in the area, her work and Women in Data. Registration is required. For more information, contact Manager Pat Ball at 770-528-2522.
Sibley Library
The Sibley Library, 1539 South Cobb Drive in Marietta, will have the Women's History Month Charms Craft on March 12 at 2 p.m. Participants can ave fun creating charms of famous women in history while learning about their contributions to society. Participants, ages 7 and up, will leave with new knowledge and a charm bracelet/necklace/key chain. Registration is required. For more information, call 770-258-2520.
Switzer Library
The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, will have a screening of "Queen of Katwe," rated PG, on March 14 at 11 a.m. The 124-minute film is based on the true story of a young girl from the streets of rural Uganda whose world rapidly changes when she is introduced to the game of chess.
The library will also screen "Soul Surfer," rated PG, on March 21 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The 106-minute film features teen surfer Bethany Hamilton losing her arm in a shark attack and courageously overcoming all odds to become a champion again, through her sheer determination and unwavering faith.
On March 28 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., the library will screen Mulan, rated PG-13. The 115-minute film features a fearless young woman who disguises herself as a man to save her ailing father from serving in the Imperial Army and battling northern invaders in China.
Participants can bring a bagged lunch or snacks to the screenings, which are sensory friendly events. Lights will be dimmed, closed captions will be displayed and movement and talking is allowed. Seating is limited. Registration is required. For more information, email inclusiveservices@cobbcat.org or call 770-528-2376.
North Cobb Regional Library
The North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw, will have three Girls STEAM Ahead with NASA events. The March 14 event will be Stars and Constellations, the March 21 event will be Space Origami - Star Shades and the March 28 event will be Solar Week/Solar Flares. All events are 5 to 5:45 p.m. Registration is required. For more information, contact the North Cobb Children's Department at 770-801-5322.
The library will also have Family Fun Night: Women in STEM on March 14 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Participants can learn about women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, then doing a hands-on activity designed with the whole family in mind. No registration required for this event.
On March 16 at 1 p.m., the library will have Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion: "The Rose Code" by Kate Quinn. As England prepares to fight the Nazis, three very different women answer the call to mysterious country estate Bletchley Park, where the best minds in Britain train to break German military codes. Copies of the book and audio book versions are available at the library. Ebooks are available via library users' Libby App. The meeting will take place in the library's community room. For more information, contact Nichole at 770-528-5320.
Now through March 31, the library will have the indoor Visionary Women's Walk & Game. Inspired by Vashti Harrison’s book, "Little Dreamers," this activity will help participants learn about past and current visionary women from around the world. Participants can scan the QR code at the Children’s Help Desk to access the matching game, then visit the pictures of the visionary women inside the library and read the card next to them to learn more about each one to complete the game. Participants can receive a Visionary Women craft kit from the Children’s Department after they complete the game. Kits are available while supplies list. For more information, contact the North Cobb Children's Department at 770-801-5322.
West Cobb Regional Library
The West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw, will have a Women's History Tea & Talk Book Tasting on March 15 at 2 p.m. The group will discuss titles across several genres. A menu will be provided to keep track of new flavors. Registration is required. For more information, contact Marjorie Strother or Lee Goldberg at 770-528-4699.
