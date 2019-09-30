Cobb County realtor Janice Overbeck will host a Women’s Empowerment Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Overbeck's office, 2249 Roswell Road in Marietta.
The event will include a panel style seminar featuring business owners and leaders in the Atlanta community. The speakers will include Emmy Award winner Mishael Porembski; celebrity hairstylist Nyema Bennett; Chonta Flowers, a Marine Corps veteran and motivational speaker; Kristen Bland, owner of Goodlife Magazine; and Natalia Barrero, Immersion Spanish specialist. The event will also feature breakout sessions and a vision board workshop.
Attendees can also take a break and treat themselves to a chair massage compliments of Life Moves Manual Therapies in Marietta.
Cost is $15, which covers materials and t-shirt. Attendees also have the option to buy lunch catered by Red Sky Tapas or bring a packed lunch from home. Coffee and breakfast snacks will be provided for free by local roaster Aroma Ridge and First American Home Warranty.
For more information, visit www.JaniceOverbeck.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.