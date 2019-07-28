For 92 years, The Circle for Children has offered assistance to children in Georgia. The nonprofit organization consists of over 200 volunteers from the metro Atlanta area and is one of the oldest women’s clubs in Georgia.
“Our mission is to give aid and encouragement and promoting the education and welfare of children in the state of Georgia,” said Kimberly Johnson, president of TCFC. She has been an active member for seven years.
The organization’s theme for 2019-20 is Setting the Stage for Success. “Through our fundraising, hands-on involvement, and our mentoring, we can assist these young people in setting the next stage of their life up for success,” Johnson said.
TCFC has continuously operated since 1927. “We were originally founded in 1927 by a group of women who were raising money to help Tullulah Falls School in Tullulah Falls, Georgia. Over the years they raised millions to build buildings, fund education. We continue that today through our scholarship program by offering scholarships to the children in a need based situation when they graduate from Tallulah Falls going on to college,” Johnson said.
Originally The Young Matrons Circle for The Tallulah Falls School, the membership voted to change the name to The Circle for Children in 1995.
“That enabled the organization to expand it focus to serve other deserving children’s organizations,” Johnson said.
In the last 21 years, TCFC has worked with nine different children’s organizations like Wellspring Living and the Center for Children and Young Adults, raising more than $1.5 million in addition to in-kind donations.
This year, TCFC is working with Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health in Kennesaw and Children Helping Children in Atlanta. “We try to stay with the charity for two to three years. We will raise money and have multiple hands-on events,” Johnson said.
TCFC also hosts three fundraising events: a 5K in November, a formal black tie gala on March 14, 2020, and a golf tournament on April 20, 2020.
Through its fundraising efforts, TCFC is able to supplement other nonprofit organizations. “Through the monetary means, we help fulfill the gap between the government and what they provide for these organizations. That gap is in between and doesn’t get filled,” Johnson said.
TCFC is about giving back. “To be able to give back to these children and let them know that they can have a life free from loneliness, free from violence, free from fear is tremendous,” Johnson said. Being able to touch the lives of these children that we serve brings so much joy into my life. I know it does to our membership as well.”
TCFC also strengthens the bonds of friendship. “I’m really excited to work with these women. They each have such a devotion to give freely of their time and their money to help the children in need in the state of Georgia. It’s been extraordinary to meet these women and work together,” Johnson added.
Learn more at circle4children.org.
