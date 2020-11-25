The Still Family Farm, 5682 Macland Road in Powder Springs, will have their first outdoor Winter at the Market on Dec. 5.
Participants can get some holiday shopping done with gifts and handmade items created by local vendors and crafters. Admission and parking are both free.
There will also be:
- Pictures with Santa by reservation and pre-payment at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0f4dafaf2fa4f94-pictures. The venue is not providing a photographer. Participants should bring their own camera, photographer or cell phone to take photos. Santa photo sessions are non-refundable.
- Holiday designed photo opportunities where participants can bring their camera or photographer to capture photos for Christmas cards. There will be an old red Ford truck, red tractors and various vignettes around the venue decorated for the holidays.
- Concessions will include hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies.
For more information, visit https://www.stillfamilyfarm.com/winter-at-the-market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.