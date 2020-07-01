The Cobb Water System announced the winners of its first annual waterSmart photography contest.
The contest, in partnership with the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority, was designed for Cobb County high school students who have a passion for photography and the environment.
Students were asked to submit images taken in Cobb County in one of six categories. Over 50 entries were submitted from 9 participating schools and winning entries were turned into notecards that will be distributed around the county.
The winners were Brayden Lyngard of Allatoona High School; Spencer Cline, Cameron Lester, Rachel Tomsche and Kaitlyn Towns, all of Harrison High School; Cullen Marcus and Diego Sanchez-Mejias, both of Kell High School; Kaylin Ebener of Kennesaw Mountain High School; Elizabeth Rountree, Kendyll Payne and Hayden Sears, all of Lassiter High School; and Merry Schriver of Inspire Homeschool Co-op.
To view all the winning entries, visit cobbstreams.org.
