The 5th annual Cobb International Film Festival, held Aug. 1-4, was a collaboration between Long Shot Productions, The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Cobb Travel and Tourism, the City of Marietta and the Cobb County Government.
Held in the Strand Theatre on Marietta Square, the festival offered filmmakers a platform to introduce their work and discuss topics shown in the film as well as the filmmaking process to encourage and create dialogue between people.
The 2019 winners were:
- Best Domestic Feature Film went to "The Wake of Light" (California).
- Best International Feature Film went to "The Very Last Day" (Taiwan).
- Director in a Feature Film went to Renji Philip for "The Wake of Light."
- Cinematography in a Feature Film went to Felipe Vara de Rey for "Painkillers."
- Writing in a Feature Film went to Dustin Morrow for "Black Pool."
- Lead in a Feature Film went to Rome Brooks for "The Wake of Light."
- Best Supporting in a Feature Film went to Matt Bush for "The Wake of Light."
- Best Domestic Short Film went to "It’s A Mess" (New York).
- Best International Short Film went to "Are You Volleyball?" (Iran).
- Director in a Short Film went to Shaunette Renée Wilson for "Foxx n Wolfe."
- Cinematography in a Short Film went to Frank Prinzi for "It’s a Mess."
- Writing in a Short Film went to Matthew Myslinski and Scott Seiss for "Four Corners."
- Best Lead in a Short Film went to Vincent D’Onofrio for "It’s A Mess."
- Best Supporting in a Short Film went to Lucia Prinzi for "It’s A Mess."
- Best Domestic Documentary went to "Softly Call the Muster."
- Best International Documentary went to "The Witch Hunt" (Poland/Papua New Guinea).
- Best Local Film (filmed in the Southeastern U.S.) went to "Dandelions."
- Best Animated Film went to "Tutorial > Skip."
- Best Student Film went to "The Wish and the Wisp."
- Women in Film Award (Directed or produced by a female filmmaker) went to "Broken Treasures."
- African-American Film (Directed or produced by an African-American filmmaker) went to "Foxx n Wolfe."
- Veterans in Film (Directed or produced by a military veteran) went to "Remembering Vietnam."
- Latin Film (Directed or produced by a Latin filmmaker) went to "Your Last Day On Earth."
- First Time Filmmaker went to "Dandelions."
- Best Soundtrack went to "Remembering Vietnam."
- Best Wardrobe went to "Four Corners."
For more information, visit https://www.cobbfilmfestival.com.
