The Braille Institute has announced the winners of the 2021 Braille Challenge Finals competition.
Winners hail from all over North America and achieved the highest scores in Braille reading and writing in their age categories in this year's competition.
The winners from Georgia are Christopher Abel of Acworth took first place in the Varsity Awards (10th-12th Grades); Caleigh Caston of Douglasville took third place in the Freshman Awards (3rd-4th Grades); and Christopher Morgan of Douglasville took third place in the Junior Varsity Awards (7th-9th Grades).
The Braille Challenge is the only academic competition of its kind in North America for students who are blind or visually impaired. It motivates students grades 1-12 to hone and practice their braille literacy skills.
For more informaton, visit https://www.brailleinstitute.org/braille-challenge.
