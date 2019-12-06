The Marietta Welcome Center is selling t-shirts with the winning design of the Christmas in Marietta Design Challenge.
The Marietta Visitors Bureau and Marietta Arts Council requested artists to design an image for this year’s Christmas in Marietta Design Challenge. The rules required that designs should be mindful of holiday traditions in Marietta.
A selection committee comprised of members of the Marietta Visitors Bureau and the Marietta Arts Council evaluated all of the entries based on relevance, originality and aesthetic quality. The committee then selected the top five designs.
The Marietta Visitors Bureau and Marietta Arts Council posted those designs to their social media accounts - @visitmariettageorgia and @mariettaartscene. Community members voted on their favorite designs through Nov. 8. The design with the most comments and likes was then chosen for the Marietta Welcome Center to sell on a t-shirt during the holiday season.
Artist and community member Claire Dunaway created the winning design and the iconic Big Chicken inspired her art.
“Since the Big Chicken is classic Marietta and lends itself to being the shape of an awkward straightsided Christmas tree, I thought I might combine the two,” said Dunaway. “I included classic, easy to recognize Christmas objects as well as a simple silhouette of our beloved Kennesaw Mountain.”
T-shirt proceeds benefit the Marietta Visitors Bureau and the Marietta Arts Council and are available to purchase at the Marietta Welcome Center. Adult shirts cost $25 and youth cost $15.
For more information, call the Marietta Welcome Center at 770-429-1115.
