The Marietta Wine Market, 18 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will host the 2021 fundraising season kick-off for Cobb Christmas with a wine tasting on July 21 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The cost of the event is $10 per person, but additional donations will be accepted.
Cobb Christmas is a non-profit, non-denominational organization, dedicated to helping the low-income and working-poor families of Cobb County during the holiday season. Being staffed 100% by volunteers, the organization can invest the majority of raised funds directly to client services.
The non-profit anticipates an increase in the need for their services this year.
For more information, visit www.CobbChristmas.net.
