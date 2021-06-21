Keep Cobb Beautiful staff is hosting an online recycling game.
Participants can play Eco-Bingo at keepcobbbeautiful.org each week for a chance to win weekly cash prizes and two grand cash prizes. The website also has full contest instructions and information.
For more information, email keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org or call 770-528-1135.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.