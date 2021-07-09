The c. 1840s William Root House, 80 N. Marietta Parkway NW in Marietta, will have on display the new "Dressed for Summer" exhibit now through Sept. 25.
The exhibit will show guests how Southerners kept their homes airy and cool during Georgia's hot summers.
Each of the main rooms have been partially dressed for the season, demonstrating how the rooms would have appeared both during the winter and summer. Guests are encouraged to spot the differences before reading about them on the museum's interactive touchscreens.
Some of the seasonal changes include the removal of winter drapes in favor of breezy sheers or "glass curtains" designed to keep insects from coming inside, wool carpets replaced with bamboo matting, and dark upholstered furniture concealed under crisp white slipcovers.
The c. 1840s William Root House, one of the oldest homes in the Atlanta area, was originally the home of early Cobb County settlers Hannah and William Root. Today, Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society operates the historic property as a house museum depicting middle class life in Antebellum Georgia. The interior and exterior of the home have been restored to their mid-1800s appearance through in-depth research, paint and wallpaper analysis.
For more information, visit roothousemuseum.com or call 770-426-4982.
