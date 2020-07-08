Before air conditioning existed, Southerners used a variety of tricks to keep their homes airy and cool.
This summer, the historic William Root House Museum & Garden, 80 N. Marietta Parkway NW in Marietta, is dressed as it would have been during the hot months of the 1860s.
"Dressed for Summer" will be on display through Sept. 26.
Owned and operated by Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, the William Root House Museum & Garden offers an authentic look at life for a middle class Georgia family during the 1860s. The simple frame house is more typical of its time and place than the grand plantations and columned mansions popularized by Gone With the Wind.
For more information, call 770-426-4982 or visit https://www.roothousemuseum.com/summer.html.
