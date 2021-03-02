Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society is seeking funds for a new project at the William Root House.
The Root House was built circa 1845 for Hannah and William Root, early settlers of Marietta. Born in Philadelphia in 1815, William moved to Marietta in August 1839 to open a drug/mercantile store on Marietta Square. During the 1990s, the Root House was meticulously restored to its original appearance and is now operated by Cobb Landmarks as a historic house museum.
A new garden project at the Root House is intended to transform the courtyard adjacent to the newly completed museum Visitor Center.
“The Visitor Center is the first thing people see when they arrive at the museum," said Trevor Beemon, executive director. "We want to make an impactful first impression, and also give the space purpose."
The courtyard is situated between the Root House and the circa 1830s Manning Family Cabin. Cobb Landmarks uses the cabin to help tell the stories of the enslaved individuals who labored at the Root House property and who would have lived in a similar cabin.
The 1860 census shows that Marietta had 297 households and a population of approximately 2,600. Of the 297 households, 137 or 46% held slaves. According to the 1860 slave schedule (census), Marietta's slave population in 1860 was 1,175, meaning that almost 45% of Marietta’s total population was enslaved at that time.
To honor and remember the many enslaved people who lived in Marietta prior to the end of the Civil War whose names were not recorded and are now lost to time, Cobb Landmarks is partnering with Kennesaw State University’s School of Art and Design to create a garden sculpture.
For the sculpture, KSU students used state-of-the-art scanning technology to 3D scan living history interpreter Misha Harp. This scan was used to print a maquette of the sculpture using a 3D printer, which will help inform sculptors as they craft the full-size sculpture in the future. Other improvements to the courtyard include new plants, garden lights and outdoor seating for museum guests.
Cobb Landmarks hopes to raise $10,000 for the project. To donate, visit RootHouseMuseum.com/Garden.
