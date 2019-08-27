The William Root House Museum & Garden, 80 N. Marietta Parkway NW in Marietta, announced that a collection of beers has been crafted by Red Hare Brewing Company with hops, apples and herbs grown in the historic garden.
This limited release of beers will only be available during a special beer tasting at the Root House on Sept. 27 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Participants, which must be 21 or older, will receive six 6 oz. drink tickets. There will be complimentary food samples, while supplies last.
Tickets go on sale on Sept. 2. Tickets are $35 per person through Sept. 25 and $40 per person at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at RootHouseMuseum.com/Beer.
The oldest house in downtown Marietta, the c. 1845 William Root House was one of the only wood frame structures in Marietta to survive the Civil War. The house was owned by Marietta's first druggist, William Root. He opened his drug store on Marietta Square in 1839. He grew many medicinal plants in his garden, including hops, which would have been used to assist with sleeplessness and anxiety.
Red Hare Brewing Company is an independent microbrewery located in Marietta. In August 2011, Red Hare started selling craft beer throughout the state of Georgia. Now situated in an 15,000 square foot warehouse, the company has a 40 barrel, three vessel brewhouse.
