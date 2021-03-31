Cobb Landmarks announced the annual “Pay What You Can” week at the William Root House Museum & Garden, 80 N. Marietta Parkway NW in Marietta, will be between April 7-10.
Visitors can pay whatever they feel comfortable paying for museum admission or nothing at all. The normal museum admission rate is $9 for adults, ages 18-plus; $7 for seniors, ages 65-plus; and $6 for students. Each ticket includes a self-guided tour of the museum.
The Root House was built circa 1845 for Hannah and William Root, early settlers of Marietta. Born in Philadelphia in 1815, William moved to Marietta in August 1839 to open a drug/mercantile store on Marietta Square. During the 1990s, the Root House was restored to its original appearance and is now operated by Cobb Landmarks as a historic house museum.
As part of a recent museum renovation, interactive touchscreens have been installed throughout the museum. Guests are free to explore the museum campus at their own leisure.
For more information, visit roothousemuseum.com.
