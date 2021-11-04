Whitefield Academy has opened registration for its fall and winter Community Basketball League.

Open to children ages 5-10, all students are welcome and do not have to attend Whitefield to participate.

The fall and winter basketball leagues are structured so that players receive sound fundamental instruction in a competitive and organized environment focusing on skill development and teamwork.

Boys and girls are invited to participate. Players will be divided by age and ability. They will work each week

in small groups to learn and develop skills followed by competitive play.

Clinics start Nov. 13 and run through Feb. 5. Registration for the entire season is $150 and drop-in rates are available per clinic.

For more information, visit https://www.whitefieldacademy.com/Athletics/Community-Sports.

