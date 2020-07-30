Whitefield Academy in Smyrna held a unique commencement ceremony on July 25 that honored the Class of 2020 graduates while keeping physical distance.
Led by Head of School Dr. Kevin Bracher, Upper School Principal Jen Woods and Board Chair Jason Bilotti, 69 graduates received their diplomas and became members of the school’s alumni association.
The keynote speaker for the event was Dr. Rick Rigsby, president and CEO of Rick Rigsby Communications. The former award-winning journalist followed a television career with graduate school and two decades as a college professor. Most of those years were at Texas A&M University, where he also served as character coach and chaplain for the Aggies football team.
Trailblazers at Whitefield, the Class of 2020 submitted 383 applications and earned 313 college acceptances to 107 different colleges in 27 states. They have been awarded 130 scholarships collectively valued at $7.2 million, not including the HOPE or Zell Miller Scholarships.
Fifteen students have attended Whitefield since 2007, and seven students will be collegiate athletes on baseball, cheerleading, cross-county, football, soccer and track teams. The Class of 2020 also submitted just over 8,100 community service hours over their four years in the Upper School, with countless hours going undocumented.
For more information, visit whitefieldacademy.com.
