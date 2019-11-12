Whitefield Academy, along with Smyrna-based NW Metro Atlanta Habitat, dedicated its first Habitat home in Mableton on Nov. 10 to the Camacho Atresino family.
This is the first time a private school in Cobb County has built a Habitat home.
“We have been blown away by the dedication of the Whitefield family," said Jessica Gill, CEO of NW Metro Atlanta Habitat. "Volunteers from Whitefield alumni, teachers and students have enthusiastically built alongside these extraordinary homeowners for nine weeks during some very hot weather. We hope the community will congratulate the leadership of Whitefield in changing the lives of this hard-working family and their special children.”
The home on old Bankhead Highway was custom outfitted with accessibility features for the family with special needs. Two of the children live with spina bifida and use wheelchairs.
The Puerto Rico natives were relocated to Georgia by the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island and their home in 2017.
The family of five currently lives in a cramped, challenging two-bedroom Mableton apartment.
“It has been the Whitefield community’s joy and honor to build this house for the Camacho family, and now it is our prayer that God would bless, protect, and provide for the Camachos as they turn this house into a home," said Allison Duncanson, Whitefield Academy director of Spiritual Life.
