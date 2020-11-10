Acworth Veterans Day Ceremony
WHAT: The city of Acworth will honor those who have served the country with an online tribute. The celebration will focus on members of the Acworth community. The tribute will be posted on the Facebook page at @acworthparksandrec and at www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.
WHEN: Nov. 11, 2 to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Cauble Park, 4425 Beach Street, Acworth
Austell Veterans Day Memorial
WHAT: The city of Austell will have a Veterans Day Memorial.
WHEN: Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
WHERE: Veterans Memorial Park, 2651 Veterans Memorial Highway in Austell.
INFO: Contact the Community Affairs Department at 770-944-4309.
City of Kennesaw Veterans Lunch
WHAT: The city of Kennesaw will honor the service of military members past and present with a complimentary lunch. All veterans and active duty military are invited to attend. No ID required. Food will be in to-go boxes for safety. Masks are required when not eating.
WHEN: Nov. 11, noon
WHERE: Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
COST: Free. Kennesaw Parks & Recreation asks that each person planning to attend register. Attendees are asked to keep their email confirmation for check-in. To register for in-person lunch, register at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTEyNjY1NTc. To register for curbside lunch, register at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTEyNjk4MzQ.
INFO: kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714
Smyrna Veterans Day Ceremony
WHAT: The city of Smyrna will honor veterans in the annual Veterans Day ceremony.
WHEN: Nov 11, 11 a.m. to noon
WHERE: Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial Park, 2800 King Street in Smyrna.
INFO: smyrnaga.gov
Jo
hnson Ferry Baptist Church Veterans Parade
WHAT: Johnson Ferry Baptist Church will have a Veterans All American parade.
WHEN: Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE: Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta
INFO: johnsonferry.org
6th annual Veterans Memorial 5K Race
WHAT: American Legion Horace Orr Post 29, 921 Gresham Avenue NE in Marietta, will have the 6th annual Veterans Memorial 5K race. The race is the post’s largest fundraiser to support veterans and veteran charities. The Post is looking to raise over $150,000 this year. There will be two opportunities to participate in the 5K. There will be the live race on Marietta Square and a virtual race where participants can run at their own pace or be phantom runners.
WHEN: Nov. 14, 7 to 10 a.m.
WHERE: Marietta Square
INFO: To register for the 5K, visit https://veteransmemorial5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=7706. For more information, call 770-427-5900 or visit https://post29marietta.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.