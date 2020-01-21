West Shore Home, which has an office at 1868 Old Concord Road SE in Marietta, collected hundreds of pounds of canned food items in December to donate to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
The home improvement company donated 527 pounds of non-perishable food items to help feed hungry families in central Georgia.
West Shore Home held their canned food drive in 15 offices across six states. The company donated 6,219 pounds of food in total, which will feed over 5,000 people.
For more information, visit www.westshorehome.com.
