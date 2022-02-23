The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, to have Why Do We Hear So Many Horror Stories About Probate? on March 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Participants can learn why and how good estate planning now can avoid their own horror probate story later. A boxed lunch will be provided. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.

