West Cobb Senior Center will have Walk West Cobb: Lucille Creek Trail on Aug. 25 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Lucille Creek Trail, 3470 Florence Road in Powder Springs.
The event is free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or www.CobbSeniors.org.
