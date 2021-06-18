The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Senior Safety on July 14 from 10 to 11 a.m.
The event is free, but registration is required.
Deputy Tracy Melton with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office will discuss tips to protect seniors from fraud, scams and other concerns relevant to the community.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
