The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, to have Love Potion No. 9 Lobby Event on Feb. 14 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Participants can come to the lobby for a cup of Love Potion No. 9 punch and a special Valentine treat. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.

