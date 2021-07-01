West Cobb Senior Center will have Learn Pickleball on Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs.
Participants can learn how to play Pickleball, a fun variation on tennis.
The event is free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or www.CobbSeniors.org.
