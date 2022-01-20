The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, to have K9 Unit Demonstration on Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Presented by Cobb County Police Department's K-9 Unit, participants can learn more about the Unit and see a demonstration from one of the Cobb County Police Dogs. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.

