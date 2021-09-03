West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Cell Phone Tips & Tricks on Oct. 5 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can learn from Medicare and Other Red Tape everything they wanted to know about their smart phone but were afraid to ask.
Free, but registration is required. Space is limited to 15 people.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
