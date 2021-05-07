The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Alcohol Ink Jewelry on June 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Seniors can create beautiful abstract designs without any prior experience. Rebecca Johnson will show seniors everything about this medium. Seniors will leave with two pendants and two pairs of earrings.
Cost is $5 supply fee. Registration is required. Space is limited to eight people.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.