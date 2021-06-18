The West Cobb Senior Center will have a Disc Golf outing on July 16 from 10 to noon.
The event is free, but registration is required.
Participants can meet up at Oregon Park, 145 Old Hamilton Road NW in Marietta. Participants should wear comfortable clothing since there will be a lot of walking.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
