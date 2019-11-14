Mark Wolfe of Smith-Gilbert Gardens will present Winterizing Your Landscape on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw.
Wolfe is the environmental education and communications manager of Smith-Gilbert Gardens, a 16-acre City of Kennesaw botanical garden. He will share tips and tricks for healthy landscapes during the cool months. The topics for the free program include how to prepare the lawn for winter, disposal of fall leaves, when to cut back perennials and flowering shrubs, irrigation and winter flowers.
For more information, call 770-528-4699 or visit www.cobbcat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.