The West Cobb Craft Club is back.
Participants that knit, crochet or work with yarn can get together every Thursday at 10 a.m. at the West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw, to craft, get inspired and make new friends. All skill levels - especially beginners - are welcome.
For more information, call 770-528-4699 or visit cobbcounty.org/library.
