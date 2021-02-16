Wellstar Health System and the Wellstar Center for Health Equity have expanded the “Wellstar on Wheels: Mobile Market” program to feed more than 700 metro Atlanta at-risk families every month across six Georgia counties.
In collaboration with Goodr, the joint initiative addresses food access for vulnerable communities in Wellstar’s service areas and provides re-distribution of food resources for people in need.
The Mobile Market program expansion includes seven pilot community-based locations that will provide free, fresh and healthy food options monthly to 100 families in need at each location. Through Wellstar Foundation and vital community funding, Goodr will provide food and staffing support for this program, register participants and provide impact reporting each month. Wellstar will provide program logistical support, participant incentives, nutrition education and free COVID testing. New community partners will help recruit volunteers and set up food distribution sites in key service areas, including Cobb, Troup, Fulton, Spalding, Paulding and Douglas counties.
Wellstar selected 2021 Mobile Market community partners with the designated service area include:
- McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church (Cobb)
- Calumet Park Neighborhood Association (Troup)
- Carelink of Northwest Georgia, Inc. (Paulding)
- Center for Helping Obesity in Children End Successfully Inc. (Fulton)
- First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville (Douglas)
- New Mercy Partner Services (Spalding)
- Roswell Organization for Community Development (Fulton)
Launched Nov.14, 2020, the “Wellstar on Wheels: Mobile Market” program aims to address food insecurity with a routine and reliable food source in the communities served by Wellstar. Clients are pre-registered for the events and are able to choose items that are culturally sensitive and appealing to their households. To adhere to the CDC's social distancing measures, Wellstar’s food distribution partner Goodr has revamped its traditional pop-up experience to provide a quick, safe way for families to walk or drive through the event and select free groceries.
For more information, visit wellstar.org/foundation or call 770-956-GIVE.
