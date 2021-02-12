Wellstar Health System is celebrating team members as “Vital Valentines” for providing extraordinary and compassionate care during the pandemic.
The systemwide appreciation campaign honors all team members with special customized and heartfelt messages of support from Wellstar leaders.
Now through Sunday, Wellstar will distribute appreciation notes to all team members, including Valentine's Day cards and candy hearts with customized Wellstar messages. Employees will also have the opportunity to share and acknowledge co-workers with notecards or recognize a team member by making an online donation to the Employee Assistance Fund in the honoree’s name.
Wellstar also encourages the public to join in celebrating Wellstar team members by following Wellstar's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram leading up to Valentine’s Day. The community is invited to share photos, words of encouragement and other appreciation items on social media by using the hashtag #vitalvalentines.
For more information, visit www.wellstar.org.
