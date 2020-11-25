Wellstar Health System and the WellStar Center for Health Equity announced a new mobile market collaboration with Goodr, a community-based organization that provides re-distributions of food resources for people in need.
The joint initiative, funded by the WellStar Foundation, will help address food access for vulnerable communities in Wellstar's service areas.
The overall goal of the new Wellstar on Wheels: Mobile Market is to address food insecurity with a routine and reliable food source in the communities served by Wellstar. To that end, the Mobile Market program will provide pop-up farmers markets to address food access and provide a dignified shopping experience that offers healthy, family-friendly food options.
The program launched on Nov. 14 at the Wellstar Development Center, supplying 200 families with 5-7 days worth of fresh produce, proteins, dairy products and shelf-stable items. Clients pre-registered for this program and were able to choose items that are culturally sensitive and appealing to their households.
To adhere to the CDC's social distancing measures, Goodr has revamped its traditional pop-up experience to provide a quick, safe way for families to walk or drive through the event and receive free groceries, beverages and other items. To address the need for accessible COVID-19 testing, the Wellstar Community Health team provided clients with PCR tests in conjunction with the first Mobile Market.
Wellstar and Goodr will continue to introduce this program to other communities in need over the next eight weeks, with the goal of providing more than 1,000 shopping experiences for at-risk families. Those wanting to support the Mobile Market can make a tax-deductible donation to the Wellstar Foundation, where 100% of every dollar goes to work in the community.
Donations can be made anytime online and by participating in #GivingTuesday on Dec. 1 at https://www.wellstar.org/foundation/pages/giving-tuesday.aspx.
To extend the Mobile Market program, in February 2021, seven pilot community-based locations will be identified through an application process. Each site will provide free, fresh and healthy food options monthly to 100 families in need. Through Wellstar Foundation and vital community funding, Goodr will provide food and staffing support for this program, register participants and provide impact reporting each month. Wellstar will provide program logistical support, on-site staff resources, participant incentives, nutrition education and other health services.
For more information, visit www.wellstar.org/foundation or call 770-956-GIVE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.