The Weekday Ministry at Marietta First United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 60th anniversary with a community-wide picnic in the Park on Polk on Sept. 29 from 12:15 to 2 p.m.
The event, celebrating six decades of preschool ministry, will be after current Weekday Ministry students sing during the 11:15 a.m. worship service. It will feature a food truck lunch, games, and birthday cake.
The Weekday Ministry was founded in 1959, as an outreach of the Marietta First United Methodist Church. It is designated as a Program of Excellence by the North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church.
"I am proud that leaders of First Methodist recognized the needs of families and had the vision to open a morning Weekday Preschool 60 years ago," said Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Julie Boone. "We are starting to see second and third generations come through, and we can see how the Weekday Ministry is positively impacting families. This is what a church is all about; to reach people for Christ, and to nurture and love families and impact their lives and community."
Registration continues on a rolling basis for the 2019-2020 school year.
For more information, call Weekday Ministry director Meri Kate Marcum at 770-429-7800, ext. 842 or email MeriKateMarcum@mariettafumc.org.
