The drive-through food pantry originally scheduled for Stratton Library on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be staged instead at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.
Cobb County Public Library and Cobb County PARKS officials are organizing the event. One package of food up to 20 pounds will be distributed per family on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The donated packages include produce and shelf-stable items.
Supported by the Atlanta Community Food Bank, food pantries were offered since the summer at Stratton Library in southwest Marietta for hundreds of area families with Cobb Public Library staff working with colleagues from Cobb PARKS, Cobb Water, Cobb State Court and Cobb Sheriff’s Office.
For more information, visit www.cobbcounty.org or www.acfb.org.
