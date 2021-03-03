Junk Yard Art Wars is a recycled art challenge where students can rethink, re-imagine and reinvent the concept of what art is or has to be while contributing to the three R’s of recycling: reduce, reuse, and recycle.
The entry deadline is Wednesday.
For more information, visit: http://junkyardartwars.weebly.com/ or contact Jamie Richardson at: Jamie.richardson@cobbk12.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.