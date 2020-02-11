Wednesday is the final day to sign up for the “A Matter of Balance” program at Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road SE in Vinings.
The program is offered on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. through March 25.
The program, for adults 65 years of age and older, covers practical strategies to manage falls and view them as controllable. As part of the class, participants will set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks at home and do exercises to increase strength and balance.
Registration is required. Limited space is available for new participants. No new attendees can be accepted after Feb. 12.
For more information, call 770-801-5308 or visit www.cobbcat.org.
