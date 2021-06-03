Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Cobb County.
On Friday, residents can wear orange to raise awareness and honor the lives of victims, renew commitments to reduce gun violence and encourage responsible gun ownership.
Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson is encouraging anyone interested in participating in wearing orange on Friday to submit a picture to her office. Pictures can be selfies, group photos or even short videos. Richardson's office will compile all of the pictures received for her next newsletter.
Pictures can be emailed to aliye.korucu@cobbcounty.org.
