The We B'Rollin Truck & Car Show, presented by @HBRollin and featuring the Kickback Legends, will be April 17 from 3 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot near Macy's Men's & Furniture Gallery at Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw.
The car show will award 50 trophies. Entry fees are - early bird tickets $25, general admission $35 and $40 day of show. Spectators are free.
To enter a car or truck, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hbrollin-presents-we-b-rollin-featuring-the-kickba-tickets-131126672407.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.